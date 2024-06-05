Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $74.07 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 89 cents to $78.41 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. July natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $28.10 to $2,375.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 45 cents to $30.07 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.61 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.12 yen from 154.71 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0875 from $1.0881.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street barrels to more records as Nvidia tops $3 trillion in total value
Wall Street barreled to all-time highs as its frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology keeps sending stocks higher. The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% Wednesday to beat its record set two weeks ago. The Nasdaq composite rallied even more, 2%, to set its own all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, lagged the market with a gain of 0.2%. The rally sent the total market value of Nvidia, which has become the poster child of the AI boom, above $3 trillion for the first time. Treasury yields eased following mixed data on the economy.
Business
Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Business
YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement
YouTube is changing its policies about firearm videos in an effort to keep potentially dangerous content from reaching underage users.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $74.07 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 89 cents to $78.41 per barrel.
Business
UN chief wants a tax on profits of fossil fuel companies, calling them 'godfathers of climate chaos'
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called Wednesday for a ''windfall'' tax on profits of fossil fuel companies to help pay for the fight against global warming, calling them the ''godfathers of climate chaos.''