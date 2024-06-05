Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $74.07 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 89 cents to $78.41 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. July natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $28.10 to $2,375.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 45 cents to $30.07 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.61 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.12 yen from 154.71 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0875 from $1.0881.