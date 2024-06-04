Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 97 cents to $73.25 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 84 cents to $77.52 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $21.90 to $2,347.40 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.16 to $29.62 per ounce, and July copper fell 13 cents to $4.54 per pound.
The dollar rose to 154.71 yen from 156.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0881 from $1.0897.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
