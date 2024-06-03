Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2.77 to $74.22 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.75 to $78.36 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 8 cents to $2.34 a gallon. July heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.30 a gallon. July natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $23.50 to $2,369.30 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $30.78 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.67 per pound.
The dollar fell to 156.24 yen from 157.28 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0897 from $1.0842.
Man accused of killing Jamal Mitchell has lengthy criminal past, had vowed in court to fix mistakes
Business
Poppi faces lawsuit from consumer who questions its gut health claims
Popular soda brand Poppi is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by a consumer who says its products don't improve gut health as much as their marketing suggests.
Business
Meme stocks are roaring again. Yes, again
Meme stocks are shaking Wall Street once again Monday. And, as is so usually the case, it all started online.
Business
CEOs got hefty pay raises in 2023, widening the gap with the workers they oversee
The typical compensation package for chief executives who run companies in the S&P 500 jumped nearly 13% last year, easily surpassing the gains for workers at a time when inflation was putting considerable pressure on Americans' budgets.
Business
With its top editor abruptly gone, The Washington Post grapples with a hastily announced restructure
The struggling Washington Post found itself in some turmoil on Monday following the abrupt departure of the newspaper's executive editor and a hastily announced restructuring plan aimed at stopping an exodus of readers over the past few years.
Business
Sally Buzbee steps down as executive editor of The Washington Post
The Washington Post said Sunday that its executive editor, Sally Buzbee, has stepped down after three years at the top of one of journalism's most storied brands.