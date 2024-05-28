Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.11 to $79.83 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.12 to $84.22 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.47 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $22 to $2,356.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.64 to $32.14 per ounce, and July copper rose 11 cents to $4.86 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.17 yen from 156.89 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0859 from $1.0858.
