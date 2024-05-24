Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 85 cents to $77.72 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $82.12 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $2.70 to $2,334.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $30.50 per ounce, and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.75 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.00 yen from 156.91 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0850 from $1.0805.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Sports
Red Bull's Horner 'surprised' that thwarted F1 bid by Andretti has become political
Red Bull boss Christian Horner expressed his surprise that Formula 1's decision to block Andretti Cadillac's attempt to join the series has reached the U.S. Congress.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 85 cents to $77.72 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $82.12 per barrel.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to erase most of its losses for the week
Most U.S. stocks are rising on Friday in a bounce back from Wall Street's worst day since April.
Business
Big Ten and SEC are again the top conferences in revenue with athlete pay plan on horizon
The Big Ten held a narrow edge over the Southeastern Conference in revenue for the second straight year and the Atlantic Coast Conference again ranked a distant third among the five largest college sports conferences, according to tax filings released this week.
Business
Memorial Day travelers withstand higher prices in the hurry to kick off summer fun
Widespread flight delays across the U.S. tested the patience of travelers who tried to get a jump start on Memorial Day weekend, but the relatively few canceled flights raised hopes that airlines would be able to handle the bigger crowds expected Friday.