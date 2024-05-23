Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 70 cents to $76.87 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 54 cents to $81.36 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was flat at $2.47 a gallon. June heating fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $55.70 to $2,337.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.04 to $30.46 per ounce, and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.79 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.91 yen from 156.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0805 from $1.0823.
Norfolk Southern will pay $15 million fine as part of federal settlement over Ohio derailment
The federal government agreed to a $15 million fine for Norfolk Southern over last year's disastrous derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the railroad promised to pay more than $300 million to complete the efforts to improve safety that it announced after the crash and address community health concerns.
Business
OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal
Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multiyear deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.
Business
NY judge imposes $15 million fine on unlicensed cannabis shops owner who says he gave free samples
The owner of seven unlicensed cannabis shops in New York whose promotions included an Easter egg hunt has been fined more than $15 million after state officials complained he repeatedly ignored notices to stop operating without approval, authorities said.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Business
White House pushes tech industry to shut down market for sexually abusive AI deepfakes
President Joe Biden's administration is pushing the tech industry and financial institutions to shut down a growing market of abusive sexual images made with artificial intelligence technology.