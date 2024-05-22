Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.09 to $77.57 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 98 cents to $81.90 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon. June heating fell 3 cents to $2.43 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $33 to $2,392.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 58 cents to $31.50 per ounce, and July copper fell 26 cents to $4.85 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.65 yen from 156.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0823 from $1.0852.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
