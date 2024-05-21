Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 54 cents to $79.26 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 83 cents to $82.88 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June heating fell 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $12.60 to $2,425.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $32.08 per ounce, and July copper rose 3 cents to $5.11 per pound.
The dollar fell to 156.24 yen from 156.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0865.
