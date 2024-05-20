Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 26 cents to $79.80 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 27 cents to $83.71 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents to $2.54 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.49 a gallon. June natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $21.10 to $2,438.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.17 to $32.43 per ounce, and July copper rose 3 cents to $5.08 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.27 yen from 155.69 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0865 from $1.0875.
