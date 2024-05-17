Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 83 cents to $80.06 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 71 cents to $83.98 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. June natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $31.90 to $2,417.40 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.38 to $31.26 per ounce, and July copper rose 17 cents to $5.05 per pound.
The dollar rose to 155.69 yen from 155.34 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0875 from $1.0871.
Employees at Alabama Mercedes plants vote 56% against union, slowing UAW effort in South
Workers at two Mercedes-Benz factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers on Friday, a setback in the union's drive to organize plants in the historically nonunion South.
Business
Federal judge hears challenges to NYC's fee for drivers into Manhattan
New York's first-in-the-nation plan to levy a hefty toll on drivers entering much of traffic-choked Manhattan was the focus of a legal battle playing out in federal court Friday.
Business
Police conclude investigation into suicide of Boeing whistleblower
A former Boeing manager who raised safety questions about the aircraft maker and was found dead after several days of depositions in South Carolina took his own life, police said Friday after concluding their investigation.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nation
Witness at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial says meat-export monopoly made costs soar
A witness at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial testified Friday that the cost of certifying that meat sent to Egypt followed Islamic dietary requirements skyrocketed after a single U.S. company was given a monopoly in a cozy deal prosecutors say the Democrat arranged in return for bribes.