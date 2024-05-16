Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 60 cents to $79.23 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 52 cents to $83.27 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.40 to $2,385.50 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 15 cents to $29.88 per ounce, and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.88 per pound.
The dollar rose to 155.34 yen from 154.92 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0871 from $1.0878.
