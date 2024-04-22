Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 29 cents to $82.85 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 29 cents to $87 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents $2.56 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $67.40 to $2,346.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell $1.59 to $27.25 per ounce, and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.48 per pound.
The dollar rose to 154.81 yen from 154.60 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0659 from $1.0650.
