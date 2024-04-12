Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 64 cents to $85.66 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 71 cents to $90.45 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.80 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.69 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $1.40 to $2,374.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 8 cents to $28.33 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.26 per pound.
The dollar fell to 153.22 yen from 153.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0638 from $1.0726.
Business
US Steel shareholders approve takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel opposed by Biden administration
U.S. Steel shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company's sale to Nippon Steel of Japan for $14.1 billion in cash, voicing unequivocal support for a combination that has drawn opposition from the Biden administration on economic and national security grounds.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls sharply to close out its worst week since October
U.S. stocks tumbled Friday following a mixed start to earnings reporting season. Worries about potentially escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled financial markets, pushing investors to look for safer places for their money.
Business
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store to relocate and expand
A project on Hwy. 169 is prompting the move to nearby Jordan, Minn.
Business
If O.J. Simpson's assets go to court, Goldman, Brown families could be first in line
O.J. Simpson died Wednesday without having paid the lion's share of the $33.5 million judgment a California civil jury awarded to the families of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
Business
JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Micro Devices fall; Progressive, State Street rise, 4/12/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: