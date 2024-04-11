Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.19 to $85.02 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 74 cents to $89.74 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 13 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $24.30 to $2,372.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 20 cents to $28.25 per ounce, and May copper fell 3 cents to $4.25 per pound.
The dollar rose to 153.24 yen from 152.96 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0726 from $1.0737.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
