Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 98 cents to $86.21 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.06 to $90.48 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 2 cents to $2.78 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $14 to $2,348.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 7 cents to $28.05 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.28 per pound.

The dollar rose to 152.96 yen from 151.75 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0853.