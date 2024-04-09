Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.20 to $85.23 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 96 cents to $89.42 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.68 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $11.40 to $2,362.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $27.98 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.29 per pound.
The dollar fell to 151.75 yen from 151.78 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0858.
