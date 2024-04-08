Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 48 cents to $86.43 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 79 cents to $90.38 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $2.75 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $5.60 to $2,351 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 30 cents to $27.81 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.28 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.78 yen from 151.57 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0858 from $1.0834.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
