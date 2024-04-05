Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 32 cents to $86.91 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 52 cents to $91.17 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.79 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.77 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $36.90 to $2,345.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to $27.50 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.57 yen from 151.21 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0851.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/5/2024
Stocks posted solid gains on Wall Street as a strong report on employment showed the U.S. economy continues to chug along.
Business
What to know about the $30 million cash heist in Los Angeles
A brazen Los Angeles cash heist on Easter weekend in which thieves cracked a safe and got away with as much as $30 million is believed to be one of the largest such heists in U.S. history.
Business
Newmont, Shockwave Medical rise; John Bean falls, Friday, 4/4/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Nation
Voting company makes 'coercive' demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election
A voting company owner on Friday acknowledged making a ''coercive'' demand of 32 Texas counties: Pay an additional surcharge for the software that runs their voting registration system, or lose it just before November's elections.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground following surprisingly strong US jobs report
Stocks posted solid gains on Wall Street as a strong report on employment showed the U.S. economy continues to chug along. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307 points and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%. U.S. employers added a surprisingly strong number of jobs in March, while modest gains in wages eased some fears of a renewed spike in inflation. Wall Street is still betting the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. Oil rose slightly and gold prices continued their recent rally,