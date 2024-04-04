Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.16 to $86.59 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.30 to $90.65 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.79 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. May natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $2,308.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 19 cents to $27.25 per ounce, and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.25 per pound.
The dollar fell to 151.21 yen from 151.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0851 from $1.0834.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Lore, Rodriguez dispute with Taylor over Timberwolves, Lynx sale likely headed to arbitration
More from Star Tribune
Business Lore, Rodriguez dispute with Taylor over Timberwolves, Lynx sale likely headed to arbitration
More from Star Tribune
Business Lore, Rodriguez dispute with Taylor over Timberwolves, Lynx sale likely headed to arbitration
More from Star Tribune
Business Lore, Rodriguez dispute with Taylor over Timberwolves, Lynx sale likely headed to arbitration
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway
The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.
Nation
No, a judge didn't void all of New York's legalized marijuana laws. He struck down some
New York's cannabis industry was unsettled Thursday by a judge's ruling that appeared to strike down all regulations governing recreational marijuana in the state. But a key portion of the order turned out to be a mistake.
Nation
Students walk out of schools across Alaska to protest the governor's veto of education package
Students in Alaska's capital walked out of school Thursday and marched through the halls of the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's latest education veto and the Legislature's failure to override it.
Business
Engineers clearing collapsed Baltimore bridge say limited-access channel to port to open in 4 weeks
Engineers working to clear the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore said Thursday that they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of this month.
Business
Correction: Auto Sales story
In a story published April 2, 2024, about first-quarter U.S. auto sales, The Associated Press reported overall sales growth, electric vehicle sales growth and market share numbers using data that has subsequently been updated by the source, Motorintelligence.com. Overall sales grew 5.1% instead of nearly 5%. Automakers sold nearly 270,000 electric vehicles instead of just over 268,000. EV sales grew 3.3%, not 2.7%, and EV market share was 7.15% instead of 7.1%.