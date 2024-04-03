Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 28 cents to $85.43 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 43 cents to $89.35 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $33.20 to $2,315 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.14 to $27.06 per ounce, and May copper rose 12 cents to $4.19 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.68 yen from 151.61 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0834 from $1.0764.
