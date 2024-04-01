Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 54 cents to $83.71 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 42 cents to $87.42 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.63 a gallon. May natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $18.70 to $2,257.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 15 cents to $25.07 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cent to $4.05 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.66 yen from 151.40 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0738 from $1.0791.
