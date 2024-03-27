Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 27 cents to $81.35 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 16 cents to $86.09 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. May natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $13.40 to $2,190.60 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 13 cents to $24.75 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4 per pound.
The dollar fell to 151.37 yen from 151.55 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0823 from $1.0833.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street pushes higher to another record high
U.S. stocks broke out of a three-day lull and closed at another record high. The S&P 500 added 0.9% Wednesday, beating the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%. The Dow and Nasdaq closed just short of their own records. Merck helped push the market higher after winning federal approval for its treatment for a rare disease affecting blood vessels. Trump Media & Technology Group continued its wild ride and shot higher again in its second day of trading, even as its Truth Social platform loses money. Treasury yields fell.
Business
Kansas considers limits on economic activity with China and other 'countries of concern'
Republican legislators in Kansas advanced proposals Wednesday aimed at preventing individuals and companies from China and other U.S. adversaries from owning farmland or business property, limiting state investments in foreign companies and restricting the use of foreign-made drones.
Business
Yellen says China's rapid buildout of its green energy industry 'distorts global prices'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called out China's ramped-up production in solar energy, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, calling it unfair competition that ''distorts global prices" and ''hurts American firms and workers, as well as firms and workers around the world.''
Business
Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's why
It may not be too ''appeeling,'' but the price of some bananas are rising by a few cents.
Business
Settlement reached in lawsuit between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies
Allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney reached a settlement agreement Wednesday in a state court fight over how Walt Disney World is developed in the future following the takeover of the theme park resort's government by the Florida governor.