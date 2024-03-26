Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 33 cents to $81.62 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 50 cents to $86.25 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.62 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $2,177.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 27 cents to $24.62 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.01 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.55 yen from 151.48 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0833 from $1.0837.
Who is Nicole Shanahan, the philanthropist picked by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked Nicole Shanahan, a California lawyer and philanthropist who's never held elected office, to be his running mate in his independent bid for president, he announced on Tuesday.
Business
California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings
The city of Berkeley, California, has agreed to halt enforcement of a ban on natural gas piping in new homes and buildings that was successfully opposed in court by the California Restaurant Association, the organization said.
Business
What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse
A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Bridge early Tuesday, causing the span to collapse and rescuers to launch a massive search for at least six people who were missing.
Business
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ruling stand that declared Amazon drivers to be employees
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday let stand a lower court ruling that declared some delivery drivers for Amazon were employees as the state argued, not independent contractors as the online retail giant contended.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
