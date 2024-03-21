Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 20 cents to $81.07 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 17 cents to $85.78 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.73 a gallon. April heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $23.70 to $2,184.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 9 cents to $25.01 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.06 per pound.
The dollar rose to 151.69 yen from 150.80 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0862 from $1.0913.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Justice Department sues Apple, alleging it illegally monopolized the smartphone market
The Justice Department on Thursday announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors, stifles innovation and keeps prices artificially high.
Business
Little Rock, Arkansas, airport executive director shot by federal agents dies from injuries
The executive director of Little Rock's airport who was injured earlier this week in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home has died.
Business
Leicester could be latest team to fall foul of Premier League's spending rules
Leicester could be the latest team to be sanctioned for overspending in the Premier League.
Business
Wall Street debut of Trump's Truth Social network could net him stock worth billions on paper
The Wall Street debut of Donald Trump's Truth Social network could give him stock worth billions of dollars on paper. But the former president probably will not be able to cash it out right away, unless some things change.
Business
New bipartisan bill would require online identification, labeling of AI-generated videos and audio
Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House Thursday would require the identification and labeling of online images, videos and audio generated using artificial intelligence, the latest effort to rein in rapidly developing technologies that, if misused, could easily deceive and mislead.