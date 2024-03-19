Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 75 cents to $83.47 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 49 cents to $87.38 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.76 a gallon. April heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.76 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $4.60 to $2,159.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 13 cents to $25.14 per ounce, and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.07 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.93 yen from 149.12 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0862 from $1.0871.
