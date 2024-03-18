Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.68 to $82.72 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.55 to $86.89 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.76 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.79 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $2.80 to $2,164.30 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 11 cents to $25.27 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.13 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.12 yen from 149.04 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0871 from $1.0890.