Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.68 to $82.72 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.55 to $86.89 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.76 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.79 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $2.80 to $2,164.30 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 11 cents to $25.27 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.13 per pound.
The dollar rose to 149.12 yen from 149.04 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0871 from $1.0890.
Supreme Court seems favorable to Biden administration over efforts to combat social media posts
The Supreme Court seemed likely Monday to side with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security in a case that could set standards for free speech in the digital age.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of a big week for central banks
Stocks rose ahead of a busy week for central banks around the world that could dictate where interest rates go next. The S&P 500 addded 0.6% Monday, coming off its first back-to-back weekly losses since October. It pulled close to its all-time high set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Big technology stocks led the way once again. Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of an announcement by the Federal Reserve scheduled for Wednesday. The central bank will give its latest projections for where it sees interest rates heading this year.
EPA bans asbestos, a deadly carcinogen still in use decades after a partial ban was enacted
The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced a comprehensive ban on asbestos, a carcinogen that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year but is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products.
Nottingham Forest docked 4 points for overspending and drops into EPL relegation zone
Nottingham Forest was deducted four points on Monday for overspending, dropping the team into the Premier League relegation zone with nine games remaining.
Social media influencer is charged with joining the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol
A conservative social media influencer has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and passing a stolen table out of a broken window, allowing other rioters to use it as a weapon against police, according to court records unsealed on Monday.