Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.54 to $81.26 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.39 to $85.42 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.71 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $13.30 to $2,167.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $25.06 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.05 per pound.

The dollar rose to 148.31 yen from 147.78 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0885 from $1.0951.