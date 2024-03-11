Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 8 cents to $77.93 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 13 cents to $82.21 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.58 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3.10 to $2,188.60 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.72 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $3.93 per pound.

The dollar fell to 146.97 yen from 147.06 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0924 from $1.0942.