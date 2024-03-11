Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 8 cents to $77.93 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 13 cents to $82.21 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.58 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $3.10 to $2,188.60 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.72 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $3.93 per pound.
The dollar fell to 146.97 yen from 147.06 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0924 from $1.0942.
Poland's president calls on NATO allies to raise spending on defense to 3% of GDP
Poland's president on Monday called on other members of the NATO alliance to raise their spending on defense to 3% of their gross domestic product as Russia puts its economy on a war footing and pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.
Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving ''with mixed emotions.''
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform's listings worldwide
Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.
Stock market today: Wall Street freezes in place ahead of inflation report
U.S. stock indexes are drifting on Monday as Wall Street prepares for an inflation report that could show how realistic its hopes for easier interest rates are.