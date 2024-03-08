Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 92 cents to $78.01 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 88 cents to $82.08 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.53 a gallon. April heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.64 a gallon. April natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $20.30 to $2,185.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 3 cents to $24.55 per ounce, and May copper fell 4 cents to $3.89 per pound.
The dollar fell to 147.06 yen from 148.02 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0942 from $1.0947.
