Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 20 cents to $78.93 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery was unchanged at $82.96 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.55 a gallon. April heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas fell 11 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $7 to $2,165.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $24.58 per ounce, and May copper rose 5 cents to $3.93 per pound.
The dollar fell to 148.02 yen from 149.38 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0947 from $1.0897.
