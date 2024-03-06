Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 98 cents to $79.13 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 92 cents to $82.96 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $2.55 a gallon. April heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $16.30 to $2,158.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 51 cents to $24.49 per ounce, and May copper rose 3 cents to $3.88 per pound.
The dollar fell to 149.38 yen from 149.95 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0897 from $1.0853.
