Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.23 to $78.74 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 75 cents to $82.80 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $30.60 to $2,126.30 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 63 cents to $23.99 per ounce, and May copper was unchanged at $3.86 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.56 yen from 150.12 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0857 from $1.0841.
Nation Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
Mille Lacs Band building large cannabis grow facility on tribal land
Early foothold in the marijuana market could make the band a key supplier for Minnesota dispensaries when they are expected to open next year.
Puerto Rico's power company holds a massive debt. A key hearing to restructure it has started
A key hearing over the future of Puerto Rico's crumbling power company and its staggering $9 billion debt began Monday in federal court following years of acrimonious talks between the U.S. territory's government and creditors seeking to recover their investments.
Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday its audit of 737 Max manufacturing at airplane-maker Boeing and its key supplier turned up ''multiple instances'' of them failing to make sure manufacturing met quality standards.
Mining company can't tap water needed for Okefenokee wildlife refuge, US says
A federal agency is asserting legal rights to waters that feed the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, setting up a new battle with a mining company seeking permits to withdraw more than 1.4 million gallons daily for a project that critics say could irreparably harm one of America's natural treasures.