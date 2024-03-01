Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.71 to $79.97 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.64 to $83.55 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. April heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $41 to $2,095.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $23.36 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $3.86 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.12 yen from 149.98 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0841 from $1.0803.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
OPEC+ production cuts deepen with extensions from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil giants
Some members of oil cartel OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and allied producers like Russia are again deepening their voluntary crude supply cuts.
Business
Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings recalled for possibly containing permanent marker plastic
More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe's are being recalled for possibly containing hard plastic, U.S. regulators announced Saturday.
Local
Twin Cities office janitors to kick off strike with pickets
"Week of action" planned as janitors, nursing home staff, teachers and others converge.
World
Malaysia may renew hunt for missing flight MH370, 10 years after its disappearance
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
Business
What to watch for as China's major political meeting of the year gets underway
One burning issue dominates as the 2024 session of China's legislature gets underway this week: the economy.