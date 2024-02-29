Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 28 cents to $78.26 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 6 cents to $83.62 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $12 to $2,054.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to $22.89 per ounce, and May copper rose 1 cent to $3.85 per pound.
The dollar fell to 149.98 yen from 150.70 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0803 from $1.0834.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
A large US health care tech company was hacked. It's leading to billing delays and security concerns
Health care providers across the country are reeling from a cyberattack on a massive U.S. health care technology company that has threatened the security of patients' information and is delaying some prescriptions and paychecks for medical workers.
Business
Hormel stock has its best day in more than a decade as shoppers buy more of its products
Investors see signs 'the worst is behind the company' as more Spam, Planters and Jennie-O products fly off shelves, following a dip last fall.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to close another winning month with more records
U.S. stocks climbed to more all-time highs Thursday as Wall Street closed its latest winning month.
Business
Airlines could face more fines for mishandling wheelchairs under a Biden administration proposal
The Biden administration is proposing to make it easier for the government to fine airlines for damaging or misplacing wheelchairs by making it an automatic violation of a federal law on accessible air travel.
Business
IRS launches crackdown on 125,000 wealthy 'non-filers'
The IRS plans to go after 125,000 high-income earners who did not file tax returns going back to 2017 — and the agency expects to collect roughly $100 billion in back taxes.