Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.29 to $78.87 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.12 to $83.65 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.75 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $2,044.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $22.76 per ounce, and May copper rose 2 cents to $3.85 per pound.
The dollar fell to 150.56 yen from 150.77 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0845 from $1.0846.
Yellen urges world leaders to 'unlock' frozen Russian Central Bank assets and send them to Ukraine
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday offered her strongest public support yet for the idea of liquidating roughly $300 billion in frozen Russian Central Bank assets and using them for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction.
New Orleans hat seller honored by France for service in WWII
A 99-year-old New Orleans businessman best known in the city as a proprietor of his family's landmark hat store on St. Charles Avenue was honored by the president of France on Tuesday for his military service during World War II.
Chatbots' inaccurate, misleading responses about U.S. elections threaten to keep voters from polls
With presidential primaries underway across the U.S., popular chatbots are generating false and misleading information that threatens to disenfranchise voters, according to a report published Tuesday based on the findings of artificial intelligence experts and a bipartisan group of election officials.
EPA awards another $1 billion to clean up toxic waste in third cash infusion for Superfund program
Twenty-five toxic waste sites in 15 states will be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a $1 billion infusion to the federal Superfund program.