Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.12 to $76.49 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.05 to $81.62 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 5 cents to $2.28 a gallon. March heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.69 a gallon. March natural gas fell 13 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $18.70 to $2,049.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 20 cents to $22.98 per ounce, and May copper fell 2 cents to $3.90 per pound.
The dollar fell to 150.47 yen from 150.56 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0824 from $1.0823.
