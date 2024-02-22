Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 70 cents to $78.61 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 64 cents to $83.67 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. March heating rose 4 cents to $2.75 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $3.60 to $2,030.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 9 cents to $22.78 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.90 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.56 yen from 150.21 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0823 from $1.0817.
