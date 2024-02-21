Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 87 cents to $77.91 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 69 cents to $83.03 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. March heating fell 2 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 19 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $5.50 to $2,034.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 27 cents to $22.87 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.88 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.21 yen from 150.04 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0817 from $1.0806.
Nvidia's 4Q revenue, profit soar thanks to demand for its chips used for artificial intelligence
Nvidia Corp., which has seen its value skyrocket over the past year thanks to soaring demand for its graphics chips used for artificial intelligence, posted stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter, with its revenue more than tripling from a year earlier.
Stock market today: Wall Street ends mostly higher after a late wave of buying
Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street Wednesday after a listless day of trading with big technology stocks again acting as a heavy weight on the market.
Palo Alto Networks, Keysight fall; Garmin, Toll Brothers rise, Wednesday, 2/21/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/21/2024
Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street after a listless day of trading. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%.
IRS to pursue business private jet usage in new round of audits on high-wealth taxpayers
First, there were trackers on Taylor Swift and other celebrities' private jet usage. Now, there will be more scrutiny on executives' personal use of business aircraft who write it off as a tax expense.