Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.01 to $78.18 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.22 to $82.34 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon. March heating fell 8 cents to $2.73 a gallon. March natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $15.70 to $2,039.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 34 cents to $23.14 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.87 per pound.
The dollar fell to 150.04 yen from 150.15 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0806 from $1.0778.
Americans' reliance on credit cards is the key to Capital One's bid for Discover
Americans have become increasingly reliant on their credit cards since the pandemic. So much so that Capital One is willing to bet more than $30 billion that they won't break the habit.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Technology stocks led Wall Street broadly lower as chipmaker Nvidia pulled back ahead of its earnings report this week.
Business
Enpro, Axsome Therapeutics fall; Walmart, Medtronic rise, Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Business
Stock market today: Tech stocks pull Wall Street lower, led by investor favorite Nvidia
Technology stocks led Wall Street broadly lower as chipmaker Nvidia pulled back ahead of its earnings report this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Tuesday. The benchmark index is coming off only its second losing week in the last 16. The Nasdaq composite gave up 0.9% and the Dow lost 0.2%. Nvidia, which has ridden a wave of investor enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, lost 4.4%. The stock has more than tripled over the past year. Walmart rose 3.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter and issuing sales forecasts that came in ahead of what Wall Street was expecting.
Business
Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo
The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in not just one film, but a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own spotlight — all of which are to be directed by Sam Mendes.