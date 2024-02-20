Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.01 to $78.18 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.22 to $82.34 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon. March heating fell 8 cents to $2.73 a gallon. March natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $15.70 to $2,039.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 34 cents to $23.14 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.87 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.04 yen from 150.15 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0806 from $1.0778.