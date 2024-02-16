Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.16 to $79.19 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 61 cents to $83.47 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $9.20 to $2,024.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 53 cents to $23.48 per ounce, and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.84 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.24 yen from 149.96 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0777 from $1.0769.
NBA talks about the role of AI at annual All-Star weekend tech summit
The NBA has used artificial intelligence for some time. It helps the league generate highlights in real time, gives referees assistance when determining if goaltending occurred, translates play-by-play into multiple languages and even powers the league's official app.
Business
Business
Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI's new text-to-video generator. Here's what we know about the new tool
The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street is drifting as an update on inflation keeps stocks in check
Another hotter-than-expected update on inflation is keeping U.S. stocks in check on Friday.
Business
Online influencers lead thousands demanding change in Hungary following president's resignation
Some of Hungary's best-known online personalities led a crowd of at least 10,000 protesters in Budapest on Friday to demand a change in the country's political culture, a response to the conservative president's recent resignation over a pardon she issued in a child sexual abuse case.