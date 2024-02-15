Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.39 to $78.03 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.26 to $82.86 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.32 a gallon. March heating rose 1 cent to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $10.60 to $2,014.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $22.95 per ounce, and March copper rose 6 cents to $3.76 per pound.
The dollar fell to 149.96 yen from 150.58 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0769 from $1.0728.
