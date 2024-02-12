Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 8 cents to $76.92 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 19 cents to $82 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.37 a gallon. March heating fell 4 cents to $2.92 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $5.70 to $2,033 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $22.77 per ounce, and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.72 per pound.
The dollar rose to 149.42 yen from 149.37 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0770 from $1.0785.
