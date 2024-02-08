Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $76.22 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.42 to $81.63 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 8 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating rose 7 cents to $2.89 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.80 to $2,047.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 28 cents to $22.64 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.70 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.40 yen from 148.14 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0775 from $1.0772.