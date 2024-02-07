Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 55 cents to $73.86 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 62 cents to $79.21 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon. March heating rose 8 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose 30 cents to $2,051.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 12 cents to $22.36 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.74 per pound.
The dollar rose to 148.14 yen from 147.97 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0772 from $1.0749.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
UnitedHealth Group president and chief operating officer to retire
Dirk McMahon held a series of leadership positions over two decades with the Minnetonka-based company.
Business