Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.54 to $72.28 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.37 to $77.33 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.15 a gallon. March heating fell 5 cents to $2.66 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $17.40 to $2,053.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 44 cents to $22.80 per ounce, and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.82 per pound.
The dollar rose to 148.33 yen from 146.28 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0792 from $1.0872.
