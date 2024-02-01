Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.03 to $73.82 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.85 to $78.70 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.19 a gallon. March heating fell 8 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $3.70 to $2,071.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.24 per ounce, and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.85 per pound.
The dollar fell to 146.28 yen from 146.34 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0872 from $1.0839.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Business
Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
Health system announces 10-year agreement on IT, revenue cycle management with UnitedHealth Group unit