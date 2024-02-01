Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.03 to $73.82 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.85 to $78.70 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.19 a gallon. March heating fell 8 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3.70 to $2,071.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.24 per ounce, and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar fell to 146.28 yen from 146.34 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0872 from $1.0839.