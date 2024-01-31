Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.97 to $75.85 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.16 to $81.71 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 8 cents to $2.18 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $16.50 to $2,067.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $23.17 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.91 per pound.
The dollar fell to 146.34 yen from 147.61 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0839 from $1.0846.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Business
Business