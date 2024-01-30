Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.04 to $77.82 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 47 cents to $82.87 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $6.30 to $2,050.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $23.23 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.91 per pound.
The dollar fell to 147.61 yen from 147.66 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0846 from $1.0821.
