Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.23 to $76.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.15 to $82.40 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.23 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.83 a gallon. February natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $8.50 to $2,044.60 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 38 cents to $23.25 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.88 per pound.
The dollar fell to 147.66 yen from 148.10 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0821 from $1.0859.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports Figure skater Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case. Russians set to lose team gold to US
More from Star Tribune
Sports Figure skater Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case. Russians set to lose team gold to US
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Business