Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.23 to $76.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.15 to $82.40 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.23 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.83 a gallon. February natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.50 to $2,044.60 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 38 cents to $23.25 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.88 per pound.

The dollar fell to 147.66 yen from 148.10 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0821 from $1.0859.