Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 65 cents to $78.01 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.12 to $83.55 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.29 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.84 a gallon. February natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell 50 cents to $2,017.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $22.87 per ounce, and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.85 per pound.
The dollar rose to 148.10 yen from 147.84 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0859 from $1.0835.
Muddy Paws Cheesecake back to baking, but debt picture is still murky
The bakery reopened Jan. 10 with several changes, including a much smaller debt total after the owner stopped counting money she owed herself in unpaid salary.